Rayo Vallecano 2 - Real Mallorca 2

With coach Javier Aguirre seemingly having decided that five at the back isn't the way forward, Mallorca's four at the back promptly conceded a goal to Rayo after just four minutes. Camello shook off Nastasic and put in Álvaro García to open the scoring.

Much of the first half was then something of a stalemate until Unai López almost made it two for Rayo on 39 minutes; his shot smacked against the bar. Soon after, Vedat Muriqi netted for Mallorca, but the goal was disallowed for offside. Enter VAR, and the decision was reversed.

Into the second half, and Mallorca took the lead on 59 minutes, a fine ball by Darder putting in Antonio Sánchez.

With Mallorca looking to settle it, Dani Rodríguez hit the post with six minutes of normal time remaining.

Rayo pressed for an equaliser. Striker Raúl de Tomás was sent off in added time, then allowed to stay after a VAR check. With seven minutes of added time gone, VAR was called on again - this time to check on a Mallorca handball in the area. The penalty was finally awarded. Falcao took it, Rajkovic saved, and then the ref ordered the penalty to be taken again because Rajkovic had advanced off his line. Radamel Falcao made it 2-2.

Rayo: Dimitrievski; Balliu, Hernández (De Frutos 71), Lejeune, Espino (Falcao 80); López (Trejo 60), Ciss; Palazón, Pérez (Valentin 60), García; Camello (De Tomás 60)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; González, Valjent, Nastasic, J. Costa (Lato 12); Sánchez (Mascarell 64), S. Costa, Darder (Morlanes 85), Rodríguez; Muriqi, Abdón (Amath 64)