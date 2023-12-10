This match saw the clash of two teams in crisis who produced a nerve-jangling 97 minutes of a game which saw Mallorca beat Sevilla 1-0, giving them their first home win of the season.

The game began as expected with the visitors taking the opening initiative but in the 11th minute in Mallorca’s first attack, Canadian striker Cyle Larin did what Mallorca paid 8 million euros for and scored a goal out of nothing. He hit a snap shot from outside the area which bulleted into the net.

After that went in, the usual scenario unfolded with Mallorca sitting back and encouraging Sevilla to come at them and our goal led a charmed life. Mallorca’s Serbian keeper, Predrag Rajkovic made three stunning stops to deny a rampant Sevilla and somehow Mallorca hung on until half time. In the second half, the keeper again pulled off two blinding saves, then on the hour mark, Sevilla netted what looked like a beauty when Moroccan star En-Nesyri deflected a shot into the net and it was parity 1-1. Then a minute later that wonderful invention VAR took over and following a lengthy investigation the goal was ruled out for hand ball.

Towards the end Mallorca should have put the game to bed when Antonio Sanchez went one on one with the Sevilla keeper but Sanchez’s poor effort was saved by Dmitrovic. By now the 16,041 crowd were in full voice as Mallorca helped by large dollops of luck hung on for three golden points.

Four months into the 23/24 season, on match day 16, Mallorca at last achieved a win in Son Moix. It was far from being a good performance by the Palma side and they broke the sequence of six consecutive draws in front of the Son Moix faithful. Serbian goalkeeper Rajkovic showed on Saturday night that he is one of the top shot stoppers in top flight Spanish football.

This game was not for the faint hearted and should have carried a government health warning and the win has postponed any thoughts of coach Javier Aguirre getting the sack. I just wish he’d set up his team to be a lot more adventurous at home. The La Liga table on Saturday night looked a lot more healthy for Real Mallorca as they leap-frogged Cadiz and Sevilla into 15th place. Next Sunday at 2pm we’re away at bottom side Almeria.