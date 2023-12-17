Almeria 0 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca were the better side in the first half against bottom-of-the-table Almeria. The best chances for the visitors fell three minutes apart towards half time - Maximiano in the Almeria saved well from efforts by Samu Costa and Larin.

On 53 minutes, it was Samu Costa again, shooting just wide following a Rodríguez free kick. Three minutes later, Larin hit the post having been put in by Rodríguez.

In the final minutes, Llabrés had a couple of opportunities, one of which was when he was unmarked.

An ultimately disappointing performance by Mallorca.

Almeria: Maximiano; Chumi (Baba 46), Montes, E. González; Pozo, Robertone (Ramazani 46), Lopy (Melero 46, Puigmal 85), Akieme; Arribas, Baptistao, Embarba (Lázaro 80)

Mallorca: Rajkovic; Mascarell (G. González 33), Raíllo, Nastasic; Maffeo (Llabrés 75), Darder (Amath 76), S. Costa, J. Costa; Sánchez (Morlanes 57), Larin (Abdón 75), Rodríguez