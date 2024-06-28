After a week when the country of my birth, Scotland, saw their classic Caledonian crusade at the Euros in Germany crash and burn – there was some comforting news for the Tartan Army, though, if they’d purchased a Scotland jersey within the previous two weeks, they would still fall into the 14 days returns guarantee ! – Real Mallorca released their pre-season itinerary for the 2024/25 campaign. The ball starts rolling on July 8 to 9 with medical tests being held in a local clinic. Light training will then take place between July 10 and 19 in the Son Bibiloni training ground before the team head for the English Midlands on the 20th for a pre-season stage. Mallorca will be using the excellent facilities at the Aston Villa training ground at Bodymoor Heath in North Warwickshire, 20 km from Birmingham, until July 27. Whilst in the area, Mallorca will play three friendlies against Crewe Alexandra on 21st, Barnsley on 26th at the Loughborough University Stadium and then more sterner opposition in championship side West Bromwich Albion. All of these “amistosos” are likely to be played behind closed doors.

When they return, Mallorca will play in the annual Potato Cup against Poblense in Sa Pobla. On August 3, Mallorca will play two 45 minute games on the same day away against CF Burgos in the morning and CD Mirandes in the afternoon.

There’s still no definite news on the return of the City of Palma Cup game which will be played a week before our opening La Liga EU Sports game in Palma against some outfit called Real Madrid!!

Even in late June Mallorca’s B team have been involved in play offs which came to an end last Sunday. They’ve been playing an away/home tie against Asturian outfit L’Entregu in the final for promotion. After a brilliant 1-2 away win on a tiny plastic pitch in Asturias, they won 1-0 in Son Bibiloni last Sunday, gaining promotion to second division RFEF, which also will contain local teams Andraitx and Atletico Baleares.

Mallorca B’s goal came from a young man called Sebastian (Sebas) Wade, born in Palma to a South African mother and an English father from Southampton. Twenty-year-old Sebastian (according to the website TransferMarkt) has turned out for Villareal’s youth team, Torino U19s and Shabab Al Ahli in Dubai. Even at his young age, Wade looks the business and is one youngster Mallorca mustn’t let slip through the net.

It’s vital that lower league Real Mallorca sides get promoted as over the years they’ve been tumbling through the lower categories of Spanish football far two often. Gone are the times when our B team in Hector Cuper’s second spell on the island played in La Segunda in 2004/06.

It costs over a million euros a year to maintain Son Bibiloni and the sports complex is the envy of many La Liga sides. The minute a talent is spotted in the lower ranks of the club some scout from another mainland side will swoop and sign them up. Over the years we’ve lost a lot of young talent to other teams but that’s not all of the problem. Not too long ago it was common to see Mallorca youngsters in the Spanish sub 15s, 16s, 17s, 18s and 19s squads. Now that situation is more sporadic and the club is unable to attract and hold onto the best young talent. Coached by club legend Gustavo Siviero, he’s done a fantastic job in getting the B team promoted and it’s a case of onwards and upwards. Another of Real Mallorca’s academy clubs won the Copa del Rey in the Youth Honour category and clenched the title in Group 3 ahead of Barcelona and Espanyol. There’s no doubt we have a great generation of young footballers playing at youth level.

New coach Jagoba Arrasate is a great believer in giving youth a chance and his ex club Osasuna had one of the best academies (Tajonar) in European football. He’s likely to implement a different strategy at Real Mallorca and we can look forward to seeing some young talent breaking into the first team squad. There’s likely to be big changes in the offing regarding the youth policy at the club next season.

On the transfer front it’s all gone quiet, especially with the Euros in Germany. Spain have been brilliant and when I watched them demolish Northern Ireland 5-1 in Son Moix a few weeks ago, they looked electric.

SEASON TICKETS – are now on sale for the coming season, for all details go to www.rcdmallorca.es

SPORTS BAR – Last April I wrote about the new commercial centre that would include a sports bar that is hoped to be opened in August. I had a recce the other day to see how the builders are getting on, and if it’s to be opened in August they’ll need to get a wiggle on. When I looked, there were two builders on view and to say they were on a “go slow” would be an understatement ! In April I said it was to be near the old club shop, whereas in fact it’s behind the NEW club shop. The only evidence I could see this week was a long “tubo” for the extractor fan on the outside of the stand.