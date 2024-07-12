After a week when new UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said American president Joe Biden was so delighted the Labour leader had won that he called to congratulate him the next day (Friday) – and phoned again to congratulate him, twice on Saturday and three times on the Sunday! – Real Mallorca surprised everyone on Monday with an announcement that they’d signed 29-year-old Japanese left winger Takuma Asano on a free transfer from German Bundesliga side VfL Bochum, where he’d played for three seasons. He’s the fourth Japanese player in the club’s history and last season played 29 games, scoring six goals. Nicknamed “The Jaguar” because of his pace, he’s turned out 52 times for Japan and has also played for Hannover 96, Stuttgart and Partizan Belgrade.

Asano has the advantage of being in European football for many years which will reduce the adaptation period. Speaking in Japanese and excellent English on You-Tube, “Taku” said he had offers from Italy, France and England but Spain was a country he always wanted to play in and was recommended to join Mallorca after talking to Take Kubo. At a sporting level, the Japanese player didn’t hide the fact that for him it would be a complicated season ahead because he comes to a new country, another league and culture, although he did say he had tasted some sobrasada and liked it very much!!

Asano follows in the footsteps of other Nipon Mallorquinistas Yoshito Okubo, Akihiru Ienaga and Kubo. When Okubo arrived here in 2005, half of Tokyo’s paparazzi came with him. I expect something similar when the season begins and I’m sure there’ll be lots of Japanese football tourists at Mallorca games this coming season. Like with the Spanish national side, these are exciting times for Spanish football fans and for the new Real Mallorca, and I for one can’t wait for the start of the new season.

Director of football Pablo Ortells signed another player on a free transfer during this past week, Mallorcan Mateu Morey (from Petra) who is likely to take Pablo Maffeo’s place at right back. Maffeo looks set to leave the club after stating he wants to play in another top league. Morey, 24 years old, has signed for one season with another two optional, depending on his physical condition. Nine years ago he left the island to join Barcelona’s La Masia academy before moving to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Battered by injuries in 2021, Morey suffered a torn ligament in his right knee and then in 2022 he tore the lateral meniscus in his left knee. In May this year he played for Borussia in a behind-closed-doors match and that was Morey’s first game in earnest for 1,000 days. During his recuperation Morey spent hours and hours working his way back to fitness. Sadly the Germans didn’t renew his contract and so Morey offered his services to Real Mallorca. It’s a risky business signing Morey, considering his lengthy lay-off, but if all goes to plan he’ll be a major player in our defence.

The new Real Mallorca 2024/25 had their first training session in the Jagoba Arrasate era on Wednesday at 10am with almost all the first team members (24 outfield players and three goalkeepers taking part). The only absentees were goalkeepers Rajkovic and Leo Roman due to holidays, and Cyle Larin who has been playing in the USA for Canada in the Copa America where they reached the semifinal before losing 2-0 to Argentina. Larin’s lack of form in front of goal has continued. After playing in four games for Canada this Summer, he’s had ONE shot on target. Larin usually gives much better performances for his country than for Real Mallorca and in 66 games with Canada has netted 29 goals. Mallorca paid Valladolid seven million euros for his services last Summer on a five-year deal and is now valued at 5 million euros. He’s scored a paltry three league goals (two tap ins) but curiously four in the Copa del Rey.

The 46th edition of the City of Palma cup will return this year after a three-year absence. Italian Serie A side Bologna 1909 will be our opponents on August 10 at 8.30pm in the Son Moix, which is also players’ and coaching staff presentation night. Bologna will play in the Champions League next season and are on the verge of losing their star striker Dutchman Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United. Their captain is Scottish international Lewis Ferguson.

And finally

