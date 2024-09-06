After a week when a guy in Manchester took his dog for a walk in the woods and found an Oasis ticket nailed to a tree trunk – he said “I’m having this bad boy, I mean, you can never have enough nails!” – Real Mallorca are having a mini “break” as six of their squad are away on international duty, a record number of call-ups in Mallorca’s history.

Cyle Larin will play in two friendlies for Canada against USA and Mexico (who knows, he might even score a goal!) where he’ll meet up with our ex manager Javier Aguirre and his assistant Toni Amor who are now in charge of the Aztec boys. Omar Mascarell turns out for Equatorial Guinea in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Algeria and Togo. Johan Mojica plays for Colombia against Peru and Argentina in World Cup qualifiers, as does Takuma Asano for Japan against China and Bahrain. Vedat Muriqi captains his native Kosovo in Pristina against Romania and Cyprus in the Nations League. Making up the six is teenage sensation Marc Domenech who’s in the Spanish Under 19s squad.

Last Saturday’s 0-1 win at Leganes settled a few nerves after we won our first three points of the new campaign. The victory has instilled a dose of confidence as we prepare for our next game on Saturday 14th in Palma against Villareal, kick off 14:00. It’s unbelievable that the powers that be in Madrid can organise a game to take place at 2 o’clock in the middle of September. Yes, temperatures will be cooler than August but the thermometer will still hover around the mid 20s.

From Tuesday September 17 until October 20, Mallorca won’t play a home game for 33 days. No football fan I know has any real interest in this Nations League nonsense which has caused teams in Spain, including Mallorca, to play midweek games, one was two weeks ago against Sevilla and the other will be in Palma against Real Sociedad on September 17. On the 22nd we’re away at Betis, on the 29th away at Valladolid, followed by the short trip across to Espanyol on October 6. Then there’s another two-week international break before a home game on October 20 against Rayo Vallecano – what a malarkey! Mallorca will have to play these games without right wing back Pablo Maffeo who will be missing for up to six weeks with a leg muscle injury.

After the Summer transfer window carnival closed last Friday in Spain, it’s now become obvious that the gap between the big three in La Liga – Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico – is getting bigger. With the exception of these three clubs, all the other sides in Spain’s top division have lost important players who haven’t been replaced. Real Mallorca sold Rajkovic for 8 million euros to Saudi Arabia, Gio Gonzalez for 4 million to Russia and Amath for 2.5 million to Valladolid, and has spent 2.5 on Mojica and Robert Navarro. The new rules laid out by La Liga boss Javier Tebas see the three top sides getting better treatment financially than the other 17 and it’s weakened the competition. Mallorca look secure money-wise with all debts paid and a fan base of over 20,000. Under our American owners the club is in a good place.

One innovation on the playing side is that new coach Arrasate isn’t afraid to give youth a chance, something we never saw under previous coaches. At 17 years old, Marc Domenech from Lluchmayor has got the fans buzzing. Yes, he’s just a boy who’s wet behind the ears, but without a doubt this talented striker shows that something’s changing for the better at the Son Bibiloni training ground. His inclusion in the first team squad should open the door for other youngsters to step up to the next level.

Many Mallorquinistas have not been satisfied with the Summer signings by director of football Pablo Ortells. Of the six players signed, three arrived on transfer deadline day on loan. None of them were regular starters for their clubs. Robert Navarro is on loan from Real Sociedad until June before moving to Athletic Club next season. Valery Fernandez spent most of last term on the bench at Girona and Portuguese winger (born in the Cape Verde islands), Chiquinho arrived from Wolves via Stoke City! As far as Real Mallorca fans are concerned, it’s been a “damp squib” window with very little of the 16 million euro transfer kitty being plundered.

There’s no doubt this early in the season Spanish referees have kept their yellow and red cards in their pockets far more than last time. There are a few refereeing changes this season in Spain but as far as them all being implemented, don’t hold your breath. Warm-ups on thesidelines are extended from three to five players. They must be carried out in the half of the pitch where their bench is. Hand ball is still a “no-no” for most fans – in theory it’s not considered a “pen” if hands are in a natural position. Referees have been told not to sanction on “small comings together” as penalties and VAR is recommended not to intervene in such situations. Only the captains can protest a dodgy refereeing decision, and the referee should explain his decisions.

