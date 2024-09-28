Real Valladolid 1 - Real Mallorca 2

Jagoba Arrasate’s exciting Real Mallorca beat Valladolid in their Jose Zorilla Stadium on Friday night and inflicted the home side’s first home defeat of the season. The result also meant that us Mallorquinistas went to bed happy, as we haven’t seen anything like this for years. We temporarily sit in joint fourth place in a Champions League position.

The star for Mallorca was undoubtedly the much-maligned Cyle Larin who, at last, got on the scoresheet with the goal he and us fans have been waiting an eternity for and it was a belter. Just before the hour mark, Dani Rodriguez put a magical pass over the home defence’s heads which Larin controlled like a gymnast without it touching the ground to lash in the opener against his old club. Let’s hope now with Larin getting that long-awaited goal that the flood gates will open for the Canadian striker.

Arrasate’s team played with panache and pace and Valladolid always looked up against it as their fans chanted for the Valladolid board to go forth and multiply! In the 81st minute it was a touch of deja vu as full back Valery Fernandez – as he did on Monday against Betis – popped up to double Mallorca’s lead after a terrible mistake by the home defence. Valladolid’s Ivan Sanchez scored with a sublime left foot shot in the 93rd minute and it was squeaky bum time. Fortunately Mallorca had enough in the tank and held on for all three points.

This was a spectacular win for Mallorca and the dream continues next Saturday at 2pm when we face one of our arch enemies, Espanyol, in Barcelona. If we win that tricky game, we would have completed our fourth consecutive away win, something that has never been achieved by the Palma club. Mallorca are a different side this season under new coach Arrasate and for the moment happy days are here again.