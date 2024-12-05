After a week when a friend of mine ordered octopus in his favourite seafood restaurant, the waiter said “Good choice, sir, it will take about four hours,” so my friend replied “Four hours, why so long?” – the waiter explained “we cook them alive and they keep turning the gas off!” – Real Mallorca, led by their Basque coach Jagoba Arrasate, have been picking up the pieces after they were thrashed 1-5 on Tuesday night to league leaders Barcelona. It’s hard to describe how and why we capitulated so easily in the second half, after going in at half time 1-1. In the second half the input of their 17-year-old “wonder kid” Lamine Yamal was immense and things weren’t helped by our sloppy defending.

One Mallorca player’s performance both on and off the ball went viral on social media. Our last away game saw us beat Las Palmas 2-3 with Johan Mojica our match winner. The 31-year-old Colombian has gone from hero to zero in a couple of weeks. Firstly, our last home game win against Valencia saw him give away a clear hand-ball penalty for the visitors.

Then in the 12th minute against Barcelona on Tuesday night, three Mallorca defenders tried to shepherd the ball back to the goalkeeper. Mojica decided to lash the ball away to safety, instead it hit Raillo, landing in the path of Barcelona’s Ferran Torres who duly stroked home the opener. After that Mojica got more and more frustrated and intimidated by the skills of young Yamal (whose passing with the outside of the boot – “trivela” pass – was unbelievable). In the 56th minute came the controversial incident. Mojica and Yamal were in a foot race with each other as they entered the Mallorca penalty area. Lamine went down after Mojica shouldered him off the ball. Back in the day, that used to be deemed a shoulder charge; now it’s classed as a professional foul resulting in a penalty kick. When the referee pointed to the spot, the dreaded “red mist” descended, “Moji” overheard something teammate Manu Morlanes said to him and headbutted Morlanes. I say “headbutt,” it was a long way off a “Glasgow kiss” but it was nevertheless a bit of “actual bodily harm.” The referee was facing the other way and didn’t see the incident as Mojica carried on his provocation, pulling Morlanes’ arm. He didn’t over-react and go down as if pole-axed like most recipients do, which probably prevented the referee from sending Mojica off. I’m sure he’ll be heavily fined by the club for something which according to reports was totally out of character. It was an unsavoury incident in a second half totally dominated by the visitors who scored from the resultant penalty and went on to win 1-5. Although that scoreline was harsh on Mallorca, two or three goals against would have been about right. As I said in my match report, not many teams in world football would have remained unscathed with Barcelona in the form they were in during the second half.

Their captain Raphinha wound up our Ultras with his posturing for the TV cameras after he’d scored – completely unnecessary and provocative. Mallorca have had next to no time to prepare for their trip to Vigo on Friday (December 6), where they’ll face Celta in the Balaidos at 9pm. Let’s hope they can bounce back with all three points.

Statistics are not to everybody’s liking but Real Mallorca have recently been doing well in them. Captain Antonio Raillo has played more minutes in this season’s La Liga than anybody else in the league. Samu Costa has been snapping into 40 tackles, among the highest, with Vedat Muriqi (who seems to have lost a bit of the edge he had earlier in the season) winning the most aerial duels. Spain’s biggest selling newspaper MARCA said that Mallorca were leaders when it came to crosses into the penalty area with 53 (set pieces not included).

The club are to invite 70 season ticket holders to the Spanish Super Cup to be held in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from January 8 to 12, 2025. Mallorca will play Real Madrid in the second semi final on Thursday, January 9 at 10pm. The invitation (for season ticket holders only in the form of a draw) includes a return flight on the team’s plane, transfers from the airport to the meeting point and back, and admission to the game for the semifinal and a possible final. Accommodation in Jeddah is NOT included. To be eligible, season ticket holders must sign up online at www.rcdmallorca.es/sorteo-supercopa for the draw that will take place in front of a notary on Tuesday, December 10 at 12 noon in the Son Moix. 35 names will be drawn, who will each be able to choose a travelling companion who must also be a “socio” of Real Mallorca. Entries are open now and close on Sunday, December 8.

Another trip to the Super Cup in Jeddah is organised by the Moviment Malorquinista supporters club. Their package includes flights, hotel and transfers to/from the airport and stadium (match tickets not included). The price per person would depend on the type of stay desired. The package for a single room is 2,250€ and a double 1,750€ per person.

AND FINALLY, Jesus is worried about the drug epidemic plaguing the world and decides that a few of his disciples should return to earth and fetch a sample of each drug so they could understand what these substances did. Three days after the operation is implemented, the disciples begin to return. Jesus is waiting at the door as they arrive and lets in each disciple. Mark is first back. Jesus opens the door and says “What did you bring, Mark?” He tells Jesus “Marijuana from Colombia.” “Very good,” Jesus confirms, “come in.” Another soft knock is heard. It’s Matthew. Jesus asks “What have you brought, Matthew?” “Cocaine from Mexico.” “Very well, come in.” Next is John. “What did you bring, John?” “Crystal meth from Los Angeles,” John tells Jesus, who replies “OK, you, too, can come in.” Then someone starts pounding on the door. “Who is it?” “It’s Judas.” Jesus opens the door and says “What did you bring, Judas?” “Freeze! This is the FBI!”