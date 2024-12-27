After a week when a friend of mine turned into a proper “Grinch” over Christmas, he asked me if I knew anybody on their own on the “big day” to let him know – I thought “What a kind, festive gesture that is” only to be told that he wanted to borrow some chairs! – Real Mallorca are on a well-deserved Christmas break and won’t be returning until December 30, when the gates of the Son Moix will be open to allow fans to get up close and personal with their favourites.

Three days later Mallorca make the trip to Galicia to play fourth division Pontevedra on January 3 at 7pm in the Copa del Rey. With Mallorca winning their last game of 2024 against Getafe, it’s been a first half of the season to remember, anchored in 6th spot in La Liga (a Europa League position) with 30 points thanks to nine wins, five of them away from home, and three draws. Nobody could have imagined that last Summer we’d be where we are now and a lot of the team’s resurgence has been down to new Basque coach Jagoba Arrasate. He’s managed to maintain the strength (especially in defence) of last season’s squad and his man management skills have brought out the best from Sergi Darder and Cyle Larin, two players who under-achieved big time last season.

Our fixture list up until Christmas hasn’t been easy, with big name sides visiting the Son Moix, and our away form has improved dramatically, especially against direct rivals. Early season defeats to Osasuna (A) and Sevilla (H) didn’t look good but a few games later we beat Real Sociedad, Betis and Valladolid – two of them on the road.

As usual, with this great island team (who once again are punching above their weight), they’re putting us fans through the wringer as we seem to be winning games by the minimum. Our success this season so far is due in no uncertain terms to the form of our wing backs Maffeo and Mojica, both of whom have been required to play more in the opposing penalty area supplying crosses.

However, it’s not all good news. Two local papers carried the story that Jose Mourinho’s Fenerbahce are keen to sign Vedat Muriqi for 10 million euros in the January transfer window. Muriqi played for the Turkish side (he has joint Kosovan/Albanian/Turkish citizenship) during the 2019/20 season where he scored 17 goals. The Portuguese newspaper “Ojogo” said Muriqi could take the place of ex Sevilla striker En-Nesyri who’s off to Saudi Arabia. The questions now are (1) Is this story a red herring, (2) Is it fake news or (3) Would Mallorca be willing to sell the 30-year-old Kosovan with La Liga, Super Cup and Copa del Rey on the horizon? Mallorca would only get 55% of any deal, with his former club Lazio getting 45%.

I’ve said several times that Muriqi has lost a wee bit of sparkle this season and has only scored four goals. The emergence of Larin, who’s matched Muriqi’s tally in his last two games, would make a sale easier BUT with so much going on at Son Moix and the weight he carries in the team and all over the pitch, plus the fans idolise him, I can’t see any deal being entertained, especially after he stated that whatever happens his intention was to complete his contract in 2027. Vedat has always said how happy he and his family are on this island after three seasons and hinted after he retires he could live here on a permanent basis. Let’s hope there’s no Turkish delight for him.

Mallorca are working on renewing the contract of centre back Martin Valjent, which expires in June 2025. The 29-year-old Slovak is rumoured to have been offered a two-year extension plus an option of another year. For players in the final days of their current deal, they are eligible to sign pre-contract agreements with other clubs in January tying them down to a new destination (Betis in Martin’s case) for the coming season. After six years it’s unthinkable that Martin could leave on a free transfer. If a new deal isn’t signed by January 1, he’s off to where he wants. It’s hard to imagine Valjent without Raillo and vice versa at the heart of the defence. Director of football Pablo Ortells said on Tuesday that talks with Valjent’s representatives were “complicated” after they’d been talking for many months – it doesn’t look too promising.

