Real Mallorca get back to La Liga business on Monday night when they play away at Villareal, kick off 9pm. Both teams are on 30 points with the "Yellow Submarine" sharing sixth place but edging us with a superior goal difference and they beat us in Palma 0-1 earlier in the season. Both sides have been knocked out of the Copa del Rey by Pontevedra and both now have only the league games to worry about. As we reach the halfway point of the season, Mallorca are in a Conference League position and are 14 points from the bottom three relegation places. Nothing is certain in football but barring a catastrophe of biblical proportions, a fifth consecutive season in top flight Spanish football looks nailed on.

Our squad have several players in key positions who are getting on a bit (in footballing terms 30 years of age!), so director of football Pablo Ortells will be scouring the various leagues for players to replace these “old timers” who include 36-going-on-37 Dani Rodriguez who is set to sign another year-long contract as he is a vital part of the team.

One young man who appears not to want to be a member of the squad next season is 18-year-old Marc Domenech. The Palma-born striker is seeking to force his exit to join Barcelona. He renewed his contract at Real Mallorca at the end of last year keeping him here until 2029, but his desire to leave has seen his appearances in the first team diminish. Mallorca bet heavily on him being one for the future and gave him his first team debut back in September. However, with his intentions being made clear, he’s disappeared from the squad. Stuck in the B team, he’s clearly above that level and at 18 he feels ready for a big step up to Barcelona, who tried to buy him for 500,000 Euros last Summer but were given short shrift by Mallorca who promptly slapped a 4 million euro price tag on him.

Several Catalan media outlets have allegedly reported that Mallorca are interested in signing Barcelona’s Spanish Under 21 midfielder Pablo Torre on loan until the end of the season. Cantabrian-born Torre is an attacking right-sided midfielder who has already scored four goals with three assists for Barcelona’s first team this season. He’s been called an exciting prospect and can play in the position occupied by Kang In Lee in 2023. Many Spanish clubs have been monitoring Torre since he wore the green and white shirt at his home club Racing Santander and he is a regular in Spain’s Under 21 set up.

Spanish Super Cup incident in Jeddah

Mallorca’s participation in the Spanish Super Cup in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia last week turned out to be a bit of a disaster. As if losing 3-0 to Real Madrid wasn’t bad enough, our small group of travelling fans, along with wives and family of the players, were forced to run the gauntlet after the game. There was no security to escort them to the bus park some distance away and there was a corridor of around 300 testosterone-fuelled Real Madrid-supporting Arab fans harassing, taunting and goading them. Some of the women were being touched and photographed without their permission and young children and elderly people were also on the receiving end of abuse. Lots of these mostly young local fans were not used to seeing women out and about without their hair and/or faces covered and if the incident had involved Real Madrid or Barcelona fans, there would have been huge repercussions or even a government enquiry. Interestingly, the Real Madrid and Barcelona teams were not accompanied by travelling fans or relatives, and left the country immediately after the final, while the Mallorca contingent spent a further night there. Perhaps the mainland teams had learnt from cultural difficulties in the past.

The incident reopened the debate about taking the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia but of course the bottom line of all this is….money, loads of it. Spain’s FA recently elected a new president after the last two were dismissed, one for corruption charges and the other, Luis Rubiales, for controversially forcing a kiss on the lips of one of the World Cup-winning Spanish ladies team, Jenni Hermoso, without her consent during the medal ceremony. After months of trying to find a suitable replacement, a certain Galacian gentleman, Rafael Louzan, was elected.

Ex Mallorca and Barcelona legend (and Rafa’s uncle) Miguel Angel Nadal, is one of Louzan’s lieutenants. Big changes are expected. On Sunday, after Louzan had been informed about the treatment our fans and families had received exiting the King Abdullah stadium, he said nothing about it, but proceeded to thank the Saudis for their hospitality and affection ! Then, after several days of outrage from the island’s press and social media, Sr Louzan grudgingly issued a statement of regret, but fell short of condemning the harassment, possibly because large sums of money are being thrust towards the Spanish FA to extend the Super Cup contract for a further five years from 2029 to 2034. He appears to have nailed his colours to the mast, and they ain’t the red and black of RCD Mallorca!

PS Cristiano Ronaldo has just signed a new one-year extension with his Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. Guess how much he gets now ? An eye-watering 550,000 euros – a day!!

