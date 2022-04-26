Rafael Nadal will play the Madrid Open, which starts on May 1. Having returned to training on April 18, he has confirmed his participation after overcoming the rib injury he suffered at the Indian Wells Masters in losing the final to American Taylor Fritz.

Nadal had an astonishing start to the 2022 season, which included winning the Australian Open. The defeat by Fritz was the first he had suffered, having won all 20 previous matches, his best ever start to an ATP Tour season.

The match against Fritz was on March 20. His recovery from injury has met the schedule set by his doctor Ángel Ruiz Cotorro. He was forced to withdraw from three tournaments, the most recent having been the Barcelona Open. His preparations for the French Open, which starts on May 22, have therefore been disrupted. But he will still be one of favourites to win what would be his fourteenth French Open title.