A participant in the Ironman 70.3 that was held in Alcudia on Saturday died after being taken unwell during the swimming leg.

A statement from Ironman Spain read: "We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of a race participant at the IRONMAN 70.3 Alcudia-Mallorca triathlon. During the swim portion of Saturday’s race, swim safety personnel recognized the distressed athlete and provided immediate medical attention. The athlete was transported to the medical tent where despite best medical efforts, the athlete passed.

"We share our greatest sympathies with the family and friends of the athlete and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time. We thank the swim safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athlete with medical support."