It took Rafael Nadal four hours 21 minutes on Sunday to overcome Canadian ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3 and book his place in the French Open quarter-finals, where he will meet Novak Djokovic - it will be the 59th time that the two have met.

Nadal, thirteen times a winner at Roland Garros, once more demonstrated what a remarkable competitor he is. Hampered by his foot injury, he started slowly against a player coached by his uncle Toni (his former coach) who is fourteen years younger. Nadal upped his game and got to two sets to one up, only for Auger-Aliassime to come back and take the match into the final set. This was just the third time in all the 112 matches that Nadal has played at the French Open that he has had to play five sets.

In the end, Nadal needed just the one match point to wrap up an another extraordinary match in what is proving to be an extraordinary season for him.

On the prospect of playing Djokovic, Nadal said after the match: "We know each other well, have a lot of history. Here we are in Roland Garros, it is my favourite place without a doubt. I will be focussed and fight to the end as always."