Two key figures in the history of FC Barcelona, Pep Guardiola, current coach of Manchester City, and Ronald Koeman, will be two of the sporting legends who will be taking part in the Puma Legends Trophy 2022 at Pula Golf Resort in Son Servera from the 6th to the 8th of June.

The tournament is sponsored by Guaridola and only former players will take part. However, the first day the event will be attended by professional golfers and prominent personalities, who will play a Pro Am and it will be on Tuesday and Wednesday next week when only ex-players will compete.

Pep Guardiola, as the main protagonist of the event, is the one who captures the media's attention. Last year journalists from all over Spain and European news agencies travelled to Pula to follow the tournament and the media impact throughout the country and the rest of Europe, especially in England, was enormous. The tournament is priceless promotion for Mallorca and its sporting facilities.

Among the ex-footballers with the lowest handicap is former Ibiza coach Paco Jémez. The full list of participants is as follows: Pep Guardiola, Miguel Mista, Aritz Aduriz, Paco Jémez, Albert Riera, Juan Ugarte, Miquel Àngel Nadal, Bernd Schuster, Donato, Christian Panucci, Alain Boghossian, Kenneth Perez, Johan Arne Riise, Lorenzo Marronaro, Tomás Ujfalusi, Michael Johansen, Gabriel Batistuta, Gerard Lopez, Jaroslav Plasil, Massimo Mauro, Gianfranco Zola, Paolo Cristallini, Ruud Gullit, Txiki Begiristain, Pichi Alonso, Ronald Koeman, Laurent Blanc, Javier Clemente, Nigel de Jong and Pepe Reina.