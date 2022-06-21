Former British tennis star John Lloyd was quoted as saying: "He's a monster. It's beyond belief. When he won this 14th French, I'd love people to write in and challenge me on this.
"I know we're biased because it's tennis but is there a greater performance by an individual in any sporting event to do what he's achieved? Apart from the fact he's won the most Slams, put that one away. You can argue people didn't play and all that stuff. But 14 French Opens is I think the greatest sport achievement of any person in history."
Nadal is preparing for Wimbledon at the moment.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.