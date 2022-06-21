Rafa Nadal has been told that he has achieved the great achievement in sports history by winning 14 French Open titles.

Former British tennis star John Lloyd was quoted as saying: "He's a monster. It's beyond belief. When he won this 14th French, I'd love people to write in and challenge me on this.

"I know we're biased because it's tennis but is there a greater performance by an individual in any sporting event to do what he's achieved? Apart from the fact he's won the most Slams, put that one away. You can argue people didn't play and all that stuff. But 14 French Opens is I think the greatest sport achievement of any person in history."

Nadal is preparing for Wimbledon at the moment.