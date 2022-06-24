On Friday morning, Cristiano Ronaldo, on holiday with his family in Mallorca, went for a training session at Real Mallorca's Son Bibiloni facilities.

The player will shortly be reporting for pre-season training with his club, Manchester United, whose first match of the new Premier League season will be on August 7 at home to Brighton.

The Premier League is starting a week earlier than LaLiga Santander in Spain, the fixtures for which were released on Thursday. Real Mallorca's first match will be away to Athletic Club (Bilbao) over the weekend of August 14.