Rafael Nadal, who was not at his best in the first two matches of this year's Wimbledon, stepped things up against Italian Lorenzo Sonego, seeded 27, winning in straight sets 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.

It was without alarm for the number two seed until he was broken to love in the third set and became involved in a strange exchange with Sonego - basically telling him not to grunt so much. By contrast with events on Court One (Kyrgios and Tsitsipas), it was all pretty gentlemanly.

Nadal will meet Botic Van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands, seeded 21, in the fourth round.