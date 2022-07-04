Rafael Nadal progressed into the quarter-finals of Wimbledon following a straight sets win against world number 25 and 21st seed Botic Van de Zandschulp on Monday evening.

Nadal, who has upped his level since the first two rounds of the tournament, appeared to be cruising to victory in the third set before a series of unforced errors allowed the Dutch player back into the match. In the tie-break Nadal had three match points before eventually running out the winner 6-4 6-2 7-6 (8-6).

After the match Nadal said that to be in the quarter-finals after three years was amazing. "I'm so very, very happy." He now faces the number eleven seed, American Taylor Fritz, who beat him in the final at Indian Wells in March.