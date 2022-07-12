After being forced to withdraw from the Wimbledon semi-finals due to injury, Rafael Nadal is enjoying a short holiday off Ibiza and Formentera before returning to training with his sights set on the American tour.

When he is not on the tennis court, Nadal loves nothing more than spending time on his yacht.

In 2019, he sold his 76-foot Italian-built motor yacht for $2 million and picked up a customised 80 Sunreef Power catamaran for around $6 million.

The superyacht has four private cabins and can accommodate up to 12 guests. It’s complete with a flybridge large enough for the hot tub, a wet bar, and a pool.

The main deck has an open-plan kitchen and the master suite with a bathroom and a spacious wardrobe closet. There’s also a storage garage for jet skis and a Seabob.

The last few days have been a bit of a pain for Nadal, not just pulling out of Wimbledon, but his rival Novak Djokovic won the Wimbledon trophy for a seventh time defeating Kyrgios in the final.

It took the Serbian above Roger Federer in the race to be the greatest of all time as he took his tally to 21 major titles, one behind Nadal.

The Mallorcan can be boosted by the fact Djokovic is unlikely to be allowed to play in the US Open because he is unvaccinated.