The Mallorca 140.6 Triathlon is based in Playa de Muro. | Mallorca 140.6 Triathlon
Muro22/09/2022 17:46
The Mallorca 140.6 Triathlon on Saturday will not affect as much of Mallorca as the Ironman 70.3 that is held in May. The event is based in Playa de Muro, rather than Puerto Alcudia for Ironman, and the cycling leg will not go into the Tramuntana. The area will be comparatively confined, meaning that part of Puerto Alcudia as well as Sa Pobla, Buger, Muro, Llubi, Sineu and Santa Margalida form the route.
