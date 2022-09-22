The Mallorca 140.6 Triathlon on Saturday will not affect as much of Mallorca as the Ironman 70.3 that is held in May. The event is based in Playa de Muro, rather than Puerto Alcudia for Ironman, and the cycling leg will not go into the Tramuntana. The area will be comparatively confined, meaning that part of Puerto Alcudia as well as Sa Pobla, Buger, Muro, Llubi, Sineu and Santa Margalida form the route.

The event starts at 8am and the final cut-off point is midnight. In Playa de Muro, which has been affected by preparations since Monday, it will be Tuesday next week before all restrictions end. For information - Courses Mallorca 140.6 Triathlon (mallorca140-6triathlon.com)