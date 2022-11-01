Speaking ahead of his Wednesday evening match against Tommy Paul in the Rolex Paris Masters, Rafael Nadal said that video calls are helping to ease the homesickness he is feeling since the birth of his son on October 8.
Rafa Nadal: Video calls help to ease "homesickness" since birth of his son
He plays American Tommy Paul on Wednesday
