Winning two Grand Slam tournaments in the same year would be enough for many top players but rumours that Rafa Nadal plans to retire from the game he loves so much continue to circulate especially as he has recently become a father. Also, his close friend and arch-rival Roger Federer has recently announced his retirement.
Is new Dad Rafa Nadal pondering retirement?
Speculation mounts that Mallorcan will follow Federer´s lead
Again?! This is becoming the Nadal Daily Bulletin!