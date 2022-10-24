Winning two Grand Slam tournaments in the same year would be enough for many top players but rumours that Rafa Nadal plans to retire from the game he loves so much continue to circulate especially as he has recently become a father. Also, his close friend and arch-rival Roger Federer has recently announced his retirement.

In an interview with The Sun newspaper before the birth of his son Rafa Nadal said: "I would love to have children: boys, girls … I'm a person who loves kids and I'm a family guy. But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it," he told the outlet. "I think it's also above all about looking after the kids. I don't know if it [traveling] throughout the year and having children] is ideal."

According to the Daily Express; Spanish former tennis star Carla Suarez Navarro believes Rafael Nadal's retirement from tennis is right around the corner, admitting she doesn't think her compatriot is 'what he used to be'. After a sensational start to the 2022 season, Nadal's injury issues have been a thorn in his side once again.