Rafa Nadal: retirement speculation.
Welcome to the new member of the Rafa Nadal family

Rafa Nadal: retirement speculation.

Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter24/10/2022 10:58
W1

Winning two Grand Slam tournaments in the same year would be enough for many top players but rumours that Rafa Nadal plans to retire from the game he loves so much continue to circulate especially as he has recently become a father. Also, his close friend and arch-rival Roger Federer has recently announced his retirement.

Related news
Rafa´s home in Manacor.

That buys a lot of nappies! Rafa Nadal aims for five million euro prize on top of his 220 million dollar fortune

"Rafa Nadal and Xisca are concentrating looking after their son in the privacy of their own home"

More related news (3)

In an interview with The Sun newspaper before the birth of his son Rafa Nadal said: "I would love to have children: boys, girls … I'm a person who loves kids and I'm a family guy. But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it," he told the outlet. "I think it's also above all about looking after the kids. I don't know if it [traveling] throughout the year and having children] is ideal."

According to the Daily Express; Spanish former tennis star Carla Suarez Navarro believes Rafael Nadal's retirement from tennis is right around the corner, admitting she doesn't think her compatriot is 'what he used to be'. After a sensational start to the 2022 season, Nadal's injury issues have been a thorn in his side once again.

Flowers arrive at the hospital after the birth.

Photo gallery

Welcome to the new member of the Rafa Nadal family

It has been an awesome October for  Rafa Nadal and his wife Xisca Perello as they celebrate the arrival of their baby son.