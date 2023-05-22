The update of the ATP rankings has marked the beginning of Rafael Nadal's fall, who will move out of the top 100 once the 2,000 points that he will not be able to defend at Roland Garros are deducted.

The Mallorcan has dropped one place this week and now occupies 15th place in a ranking led by Carlos Alcaraz and in which Daniil Medvedev has climbed to second place after his victory at the Rome Masters 1000, which allows him to overtake Novak Djokovic before the start of the French Grand Slam.

Nadal returns to the 15th position he occupied weeks ago after being absent from the Italian capital and it will be the discount of the Roland Garros points that will mean his definitive regression in the world ranking.

After announcing his indefinite break to recover and prepare properly for his last year as a professional, the Mallorcan will be left with 445 points when he deducts the 2,000 he achieved last year to lift his fourteenth Musketeers Cup, and everything points to that he will be located around the position 130. It is one of the main consequences of the break that opens until presumably the Davis Cup Finals next November.

On the other hand, the victory of the Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Rome tournament places him in second place in the ATP rankings, behind Carlos Alcaraz and ahead of the Serbian Novak Djokovic, whom he ousts from that second place on the eve of Roland Garros. The Spaniard will defend 360 points in Paris, as will the Serb, as both fell in the quarter-finals in 2022, while Medvedev, who lost in the last 16, will defend 180. With Norwegian Casper Ruud fourth and Greek Stefanos Tsitspas fifth, Dane Holger Rune, a finalist in Rome, rises to sixth place, the best of his career, to the detriment of Russian Andery Rublev.

Pablo Carreño, number 21, Roberto Bautista, 23, Alejandro Davidovich, 34, and Bernabé Zapata, 37, are the next Spaniards on the list, none with major variations in their positions, while the Mallorcan Jaume Munar also drops two places to 77th.