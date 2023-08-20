Spain are the Women's World Cup champions, having beaten England one-nil in the final at Stadium Australia in Sydney and avenged their quarter-final defeat by England in the Women's Euros 2022.

Olga Carmona's 29th minute goal proved to be decisive in a match that Spain deserved to win. They were the better side, and England had goalkeeper Mary Earps to thank for keeping them in the match. She saved a Jenni Hermoso penalty and pulled out a great reaction save to deny Ona Batlle in time added on at the end of 90 minutes.

England can point to a Lauren Hemp shot which struck the bar before Carmona's goal and to what should have been a red for a second bookable offence by Salma Paralluelo. But Spain disrupted England's momentum for most of the game, had more of the possession and more shots. There can be no complaints.