Andy Murray is planning a “lads’ trip” to Magalluf after Great Britain booked a spot in the Davis Cup finals which take place in Malaga in November.

The GB team progressed to the last eight of the international team competition after finishing top of Group B, ahead of Australia - who have also qualified - France and Switzerland and now face Serbia with fans desperate to see a clash between Murray and Djokovic.

After the win over France, Murray wrote on Facebook: “When you book your lads holiday to Spain.

“Magaluf we are coming.”

And now the likes of Andy Murray, Jack Draper and Dan Evans will be enjoying the delights of Mallorca.

But while GB’s opponents have now been confirmed, the actual date of the head-to-head has not.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said: “The schedule will be published in the coming weeks.” The Davis Cup Final 8 takes place in Malaga from November 21-26, but the exact date for each quarter-final tie has not been published.

The other three quarter-finals have seen defending champions Canada paired with Finland, the Czech Republic pitted against Australia and Italy drawn against the Netherlands.

This will not be the first time Murray has been to Mallorca.

In 2016, Murray posted “Love Majorca. Still can’t catch a good tan even in this weather though,” sharing a cliff-top photo of himself gazing out to sea fresh from having won Wimbledon for the second time and supporting the British Davis Cup team in Serbia.

The then world number two spent ten days training in Mallorca earlier in April ahead of the clay court season getting under way in Madrid. Firstly, he trained in Palma with the then world number eleven, the Canadian Milos Raonic, who went on to be his opponent in the Wimbledon final.

The training was on the excellent clay courts at the Palma Sports & Tennis Club with Raonic’s Mallorcan coach, Carlos Moya, who now trains Rafa Nadal.

Then he moved to Manacor for a few days training with Rafa Nadal and his former coach, uncle Toni.