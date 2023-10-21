Sir Bobby Charlton, one of England's greatest ever footballers, has died. He was 86.

Forever remembered as a key member of England's 1966 World Cup-winning team, he was a survivor of the Munich air crash and played for Manchester United for seventeen years. One of his most famous goals was an unusual one - with a header against Benfica in United's 1968 European Cup win.

He won 106 caps for England and scored 49 international goals. These were both records at the time.

His family said he "passed peacefully in the early hours of Saturday morning".