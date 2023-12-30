Entered in both the singles and the men's doubles, there have been some images of his preparation. In one of them, his son, also Rafael, is holding a small racket. Almost fifteen months old, it looks as if the next Nadal is already in training.
Nadal's wife, Mery Perelló, is in Brisbane for the tournament with her mother.
The Australian Open starts on January 14. Brisbane is part of the warm-up for Nadal after a lengthy period away from the courts because of injury and surgery.
