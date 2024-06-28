A young British tennis player has become the talking point at the Mallorca Championships in Santa Ponsa after he pulled off the biggest win of his career by beating top seed Ben Shelton in three sets. He saved a match point in a third-set tiebreak (6/3, 3/6, 7/6[8]).

Paul Jubb will now face Sebastian Ofner this evening in the semi-finals starting at 6p.m. The Austrian also overcame an adverse score against American Alex Michelsen (3/6, 7/5 and 6/3) after almost two hours of play on centre court at the Mallorca Country Club.

Jubb has a career high ATP singles ranking of world No. 196, achieved on 12 September 2022. At the age of four Jubb was spotted playing tennis at Pelican Park near his home in Hull. He was spotted by tennis coach Jonny Carmichael. Carmichael coached Jubb into his teenage years where he trained at the LTA-accredited Nuffield Health Tennis Academy in Hull.

Ranked No. 289, at the 2024 Mallorca Championships he qualified for the main draw and reached his first ATP semifinal with wins over two qualifiers Maximilian Marterer and Adam Walton, and finally top seed Ben Shelton, for his first top-20 win. He received a wildcard for the main draw of the 2024 Wimbledon Championships

Jubb made his Grand Slam main draw debut at the 2019 Wimbledon Championships after receiving a wildcard for the singles main draw, but dropped out in the first round after losing in 4 sets to João Sousa. He made his ATP Tour debut at the 2019 Eastbourne International by winning two qualifying matches, before losing in the first round to eventual champion Taylor Fritz.

Jubb also received a wildcard for the 2022 Wimbledon Championships but lost in five sets to eventual finalist Nick Kyrgios in the first round.

See https://www.mallorca-championships.com/en/tickets/prices

Competition

The Bulletin has teamed up with the Mallorca tennis championships and is offering you the chance to win two tickets to see British player Paul Jubb play in the semi.finals this evening after he pulled off a shock victory by beating top seed Ben Shelton in the quarter-finals. Just answer this question. Where are the Mallorca Championships taking place? Email your answer to jmoore@majorcadailybulletin.es before 2.30p.m.