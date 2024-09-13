The Mallorca Cricket Club is excited to announce the return of junior cricket training sessions for girls and boys aged 7-15. Starting on Sunday, 15 September, sessions will run from 10am to 11.30am on the grass field at the Balearic Islands Sports Technology Centre in Palma’s Son Castello industrial estate. The cost is 100 euros for 10 sessions (after trial session).

This thrilling opportunity offers young cricket enthusiasts a chance to learn, play, and grow in the sport, with the potential to develop their skills in a competitive environment. The training is led by experienced coaches and tailored to different age groups, providing a supportive and fun atmosphere for both beginners and more advanced players.

For more information or to sign up, interested families can contact Chad at chad@mallorcameerkats.com or reach out via WhatsApp at 711 011 059. You can also visit the website at www.mallorcameerkats.com

This is an exciting opportunity for young cricketers on the island to get involved in the sport and build a strong foundation for future success. Mallorca Cricket Club is committed to developing cricket at all levels and creating a vibrant community for the sport. We look forward to welcoming new and returning players to the field! For further information and updates, follow us on social media and stay tuned for future announcements regarding the club’s activities and developments.

About Mallorca Cricket Club

Mallorca Cricket Club is dedicated to promoting and growing the sport of cricket on the island of Mallorca. Through its junior program, the club aims to create a supportive and inclusive environment for players of all ages to thrive in the sport, with a vision to integrate younger players into the senior teams in the future.

Comment from Chad Harwood-Jones, Founder of the Mallorca Meerkats

Not having a home to set up regular sessions has always been our challenge, but Mallorca Cricket Club is working hard to make this happen. More news on that soon. In the meantime, we have secured the grass playing field at the Balearic Islands Sports Technology Centre in Palma, which offers us much potential going forward. There is great demand for cricket in Mallorca, and our goal is to create a pathway for children to progress to the senior team and beyond. With cricket becoming an Olympic sport in 2028 the sky’s the limit. We can’t wait to get started again on Sunday.