José Antonio Reyes from his time with Seville. 01-06-2019 Javier Etxezarreta - EIBAR - SEV

José Antonio Reyes, 35, one time of Arsenal, Real Madrid, Seville and other clubs, was killed on Saturday morning in a road accident in Utrera (Seville province).

The Spanish Football Federation has postponed games scheduled for tomorrow in Liga 123, the second division. Real Mallorca's home fixture against Granada, which was due to have kicked off at 8pm on Sunday, will now be played on Tuesday at 9pm.