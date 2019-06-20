Frustrating evening for Mallorca. 20-06-2019 Alexandre Varela

Deportivo La Coruña 2 - Real Mallorca 0

Deportivo's Fede Cartabia shot the home side ahead with a free-kick on 36 minutes in the first leg of the playoff final. Three minutes later, Mallorca's Marc Pedraza was sent off for a foul on Álex Bergantiños that led to the Depor player needing to be substituted.

Quique González added a second for the Galicians with ten minutes of normal time remaining after doubts as to whether the ball was in the goal or not. The referee's assistant ruled in favour of the striker.

The second leg is on Sunday evening.

(Full report will follow.)