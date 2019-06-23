Football
Mallorca are promoted
Mallorca, two-nil down after the first leg of the playoff final, survived a penalty shout against them after just four minutes, and in front of a full Son Moix went ahead on the night after 20 minutes through Budimir.
A Salva Sevilla free-kick on 62 minutes gave Mallorca parity, and twenty minutes later Abdon created delirium among the 21,200 in the stadium when his goal looked as if it had sealed Mallorca's return to the top flight.
It had.
(Full report will follow.)
Comments
Dave / Hace about 3 hours
Bloody awesome. As a Liverpool & Mallorca fan, what a season. Mallorca players and management should be so proud. In the 3rd tier 12 months ago and now playing Madrid/Barca in 3 months time. Top job everyone.