Mallorca players celebrate. 23-06-2019 Miquel A. Canellas

Mallorca, two-nil down after the first leg of the playoff final, survived a penalty shout against them after just four minutes, and in front of a full Son Moix went ahead on the night after 20 minutes through Budimir.

A Salva Sevilla free-kick on 62 minutes gave Mallorca parity, and twenty minutes later Abdon created delirium among the 21,200 in the stadium when his goal looked as if it had sealed Mallorca's return to the top flight.

It had.

(Full report will follow.)