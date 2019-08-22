Takefusa Kubo is on loan from Real Madrid. 22-07-2019 - EFE

Local social media went into meltdown yesterday afternoon when rumours began about Takefusa Kubo (the Japanese “Messi”) coming on loan to Real Mallorca this season.

He arrived at Palma airport this morning.

18-year-old Kubo was previously part of Barcelona’s La Masia academy and has been hailed as one of the most promising youngsters in world football.

According to media in Madrid, Kubo is “a technically gifted and hugely talented midfielder who possesses wonderful vision, quick feet and has an eye for goal.” Kubo joined Barcelona’s famed La Masia youth academy aged nine and speaks both Spanish and English.

He was earmarked for a future at Nou Camp but returned to Japan after Barcelona were found guilty of youth transfer breaches and had a 14-month transfer ban by FIFA. If the rumours are true, he’ll be the third Japanese player to pull on the red shirt of Mallorca after Yoshito Okubo and Akihiro Lenaga.