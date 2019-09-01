Mallorca's Baba in action against Valencia's Torres. 01-09-2019 Efe - Miguel Ángel Polo

Valencia 2 - Real Mallorca 0

Mallorca will have reason to wonder how they lost this. The better side for much of the first half, the visitors hit the woodwork twice and then went a goal down when a penalty was awarded against Raíllo with three minutes of the half left.

Daniel Parejo scored the penalty for Valencia and added a second - also a penalty - after Lago Junior was adjudged to have handled the ball with ten minutes gone of the second period.

Japanese teenager Kubo was brought on as a sub with ten minutes remaining, but Valencia were well in control and saw the game out without any alarm.