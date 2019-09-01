Football
Mallorca beaten by penalties
Valencia 2 - Real Mallorca 0
Mallorca will have reason to wonder how they lost this. The better side for much of the first half, the visitors hit the woodwork twice and then went a goal down when a penalty was awarded against Raíllo with three minutes of the half left.
Daniel Parejo scored the penalty for Valencia and added a second - also a penalty - after Lago Junior was adjudged to have handled the ball with ten minutes gone of the second period.
Japanese teenager Kubo was brought on as a sub with ten minutes remaining, but Valencia were well in control and saw the game out without any alarm.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.