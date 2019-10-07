Tennis
Stuff of Legends!
Three times Davis Cup winner with Spain, David Ferrer, won the Legends Cup tennis tournament in Palma on Sunday night beating Juan Carlos Ferrero 7- 6 , 6-3 in the final.
Hundreds of people packed the Palma tennis club for the closing game. It was a fitting end to an event which is hugely successful and is now well established on the Majorcan social and sporting calendar. Full marks for organiser Michael Landstrom of the Hotel Portixol Group for this top event.
Among spectators was British actor Joseph Fiennes who owns a home on the island. The Bulletin had a special VIP box for our advertising clients and friends.
