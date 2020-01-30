Cycling
Moschetti gets Mallorca Challenge off to a winning start
The first stage of the XXVIII Playa de Palma Challenge Cyclist Mallorca was won by Matteo Moschetti from team TrekSegafredo on Thursday.
He was followed over the finish line in Felanitx by Pascal Ackermann, team BORAhansgrohe and in third place Jon Aberasturi for team CajaRural. The day started in Ses Salines in glorious conditions but it was Moschetti who reigned supreme after the 171 killometre race with Friday taking the 23 teams up into the Tramuntana mountains for the second race between Soller and Deya.
After a long winter, many of the cyclists wanted to immediately prove that they have worked and trained well for the starts of the new season in Europe.
The first attacks moved as soon as the race director waved his flag, but these spurts only lasted a few kilometres and it was Moschetti who held firm.
🏆 Trofeo Ses Salines - Felanitx 🏆— ChallengeMallorca (@ChallengeMca) January 30, 2020
📍Km. 99📍@rere147 (45, @Lotto_Soudal ), @AaronVanPoucke (117, @TeamSVB ), Verza (177, @KometaXstraTeam ), Imhof (261, Suiza) con 4'38.#ChallengeMallorca
📹@cyclingfriendly
Organiza @unisportprensa #MallorcaInspiresCycling pic.twitter.com/TgIq9MQuC6
Our Latvian daredevil @Emils_Liepins keeping things interesting at the @ChallengeMca feedzone #skillzz #ChallengeMallorca 🤙🚴🏻♂️💨 pic.twitter.com/ucwvJ8anCL— Trek-Segafredo (@TrekSegafredo) January 30, 2020
🏆 Trofeo Ses Salines - Felanitx 🏆— ChallengeMallorca (@ChallengeMca) January 30, 2020
📍Km. 84📍
📹@CyclingFriendly
45- @rere147
117- @AaronVanPoucke
177- Riccardo Verza
261- claudio Imhof
5 minutos!#ChallengeMallorca
Organiza @unisportprensa
Unisport Consulting.#MallorcaInspiresCycling pic.twitter.com/akx9DqIAak
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.