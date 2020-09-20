Football
Mallorca's first point in dull draw against Espanyol
Espanyol 0 - Real Mallorca 0
A meeting in Barcelona for two teams who are familiar with each other; they were both relegated from LaLiga last season. And to add to the familiarity, Mallorca were up against a side coached by Vicente Moreno, who left Mallorca at the end of the season.
Having lost the opening match at home against Rayo Vallecano, Mallorca were looking for an improvement. However, there wasn't a great deal of evidence of this during a first half in which neither side had a decent scoring chance.
Mallorca started the second period the brighter, and VAR was consulted for a possible handball in the Espanyol area; it wasn't given. With twenty minutes of the half gone, there was a free-kick which looked perfect for Salva Sevilla. His shot was easily saved by Diego López in the Espanyol goal. Mallorca were playing better than their hosts, but there was still no end-product.
Espanyol went down to ten men when midfielder Marc Roca was sent off for a second yellow offence. Mboula, on as a substitute for Mallorca, had a chance with three minutes left, but it was cleared, and that was that.
