As the Winter transfer window was about to shut on Monday night, our director of football Pablo Ortells signed 20-year-old Victor Mollejo on loan until the end of the season from runaway La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid. Mollejo has been at Getafe since September but their coach Bordalas has used him sparingly to say the least, despite the strong interest they showed for his services in the Summer.

Last season the La Mancha-born youngster played for Deportivo La Coruña where he was one of their outstanding players scoring six goals in 36 appearances. However his input failed to help Depor’s cause too much as they were eventually relegated to Segunda B.

When Diego Simeone took over Atletico Madrid in December 2011 Mollejo was just 10 years old. He’s one of Spanish football’s young hopefuls and stood out in the youth categories of “Atleti” and the Spanish national set-up, especially in the Summer of 2019 where he starred for the national under 19 team. His physical appearance immediately attracts attention because he’s suffered from alopecia since he was 10.

Arriving at a deserted Palma airport on Monday evening, Mollejo said he was “super feliz” to be here and was looking forward to meeting his team-mates at the Son Bibiloni training ground yesterday morning. His signing follows that of ex Mallorca player Alvaro Gimenez from Cadiz. Both of these attacking players show Real Mallorca’s intent to get one of those automatic promotion places done and dusted as soon as possible.

The anticipated signing of the Slovakian international goalkeeper Dominik Greif, who was in Palma on Monday and with whom negotiations were reportedly well advanced, will not now take place for the moment. Despite interest from other European sides like Union Berlin and the Greek outfit PAOK, his club Slovan Bratislava have pulled the plug on any loan deal that Mallorca were in the process of initiating because Slovan’s other goalkeeper picked up a long-term injury.

It’s likely if Mallorca are promoted they will try again to bring Greif to the island in the Summer. As that news broke, Mallorca made a late loan signing on Monday night when they brought in a 26-year-old goalkeeper from Levante, Koke Vegas, until the end of the season. He will be back-up ‘keeper for Manolo Reina. Present No. 2 goalkeeper Miquel Perera has asked for a transfer to get more game time, and will now drop down to third choice.