Real Mallorca 2 - Cartagena 1

Before the match, Mallorca were leading LaLiga SmartBank by three points, Espanyol having cut the lead by one point following a draw at home to Oviedo on Saturday. Cartagena were eighteenth, two places and two points above the drop zone.

Rúben Castro for the visitors and then Amath Ndiaye for Mallorca had chances to open the scoring around the twenty-minute mark. Both should have done better. Dani Rodríguez had the ball in the net for Mallorca on 38 minutes, but it was ruled out for offside. He then got himself booked for a late tackle. A minute into added time at the end of the half, and Amath Ndiaye made amends for the earlier miss, set up by a fine pass from Salva Sevilla.

On 63 minutes, Cartagena, who had lost just one match in their last five, equalised with a shot from outside the area by full-back David Forniés. Ten minutes later, defender Toni Datkovic could have made it two, but Mallorca's fortunes were to turn on 79 minutes when VAR was needed to check a possible handball in the area by David Andújar. The penalty was given, and Álvaro Giménez, on for Abdón Prats, converted to restore Mallorca's lead and to give them 60 points, six clear of Espanyol, with Almeria playing later.