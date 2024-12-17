'Mallorca Ca Nostra'. This can be taken to mean Mallorca Our Home, and it is the slogan for a new brand image of Mallorca that was presented in Palma on Monday.

The new brand emphasises authenticity, respect for nature, gastronomy, innovation, sustainability and culture. These are the values ​​underpinning Mallorca Ca Nostra.

World renowned branding expert, Andy Stalman, at the presentation.

It is the work of TOTEM Branding, the company formed by branding specialist Andy Stalman. The new brand, he said, "is the tangible manifestation of the uniqueness, authenticity, honesty and tradition that looks to the future of Mallorca". The new logo can be interpreted as an M with a QR code, the design influenced by the ikat dyeing technique that gives the 'teles de llengües' look.

For the Council of Mallorca, this is central to a new tourist identity that stresses Mallorca as a destination to be visited with respect and as an ideal place to live. It is the result of a year's work by Stalman and his team. This has involved a hundred interviews with representatives of the island's tourism, economic and social fabric. The aim of this was "to analyse the most intimate references for the island's inhabitants themselves".

The common thread revealed by these interviews was "the love for Mallorca and the commitment to its future and its values". These are the values ​​that underpin the brand. To demonstrate this "love for Ca Nostra", Stalman asked those attending the presentation to hug each other at least eight times for six seconds.

The Council's president, Llorenç Galmés, said: "The new brand represents our identity and the values ​​that make us a unique place to live and to visit. It is the result of a year of active listening with representatives of Mallorca's social and economic world because we want it to be a brand agreed upon by everyone."

The presentation took place at Palma Auditorium

The new brand, Galmés explained, aims to reposition the island, not in order to attract more tourists, but to project itself into the future in a responsible, conscious and sustainable way without losing relevance and leadership. "We are very clear about our commitment to grow in value and not in quantity so as to improve coexistence between residents and tourists.

"From today, Mallorca has its own identity, but today's presentation goes far beyond a change of logo. It is a strategic change of outlook with which we want to promote and strengthen all those values ​​that make Mallorca a unique land and to redefine our tourism model towards a more responsible and balanced approach."

In a year when there have been protests against overtourism that have demanded a change of the model, Galmés acknowledged there is "a certain unrest among a sector of the population". He listed certain steps taken by the Council to change the model: "We have reduced the number of tourist accommodation places from 430,000 to 412,000. We have reduced our presence at tourist fairs by 70% for 2025. And we continue to intensify the fight against illegal offers (holiday lets) that are so damaging to the citizens."

In addition to the Mallorca Ca Nostra slogan, the new tourist identity includes a second main slogan - 'The Island of Tomorrow', which asks tourists and temporary residents to respect Mallorca.

The presentation of the new tourist identity was accompanied by a song, 'Cuida'm', composed and performed for the occasion by Jaime Anglada together with a choir of eight boys and girls.

Held at the Palma Auditorium, those attending the presentation included the Council's tourism councillor, José Marcial Rodríguez, and the Council's tourism director for demand and hospitality, Susanna Sciacovelli.