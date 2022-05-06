The Aemet met agency reports that the average temperature in April in the Balearics was 14.3C, which was normal for the month. On each of the islands, the average was in line with historical data - Mallorca was 14.2C and Formentera (15.7C) was the warmest island.

The lowest temperature in Mallorca was on April 3 - minus 2.6C at the Son Torrella weather station in Escorca. This was also the lowest for the whole of the Balearics. The highest temperature on the islands was 28C in Pollensa on April 8. This was the third highest April temperature for the current series, which goes back to 1961, In 2011, the high was 28.7C and in 2012 it was 29.1C.

Rainfall for the whole of the Balearics was also normal. On average there were 42.2 litres per square metre; the normal amount is 43.5 litres per square metre. However, there were differences by island.

The average for Mallorca was 41.9 litres per square metre (the normal is 46.2). Minorca was relatively dry - 25.1 litres as opposed to a normal 38.6. In Ibiza, though, the average was 63.7 litres per square metre. This compared with a normal amount of 33.3. The Formentera average was 56.5 against a normal 20.9.

The highest daily rainfall for the month was 130 litres per square metre at Son Torrella, Escorca on April 21.

April was windier than usual on all the islands. At Palma Airport there were eight days of strong wind, twice as many as usual. At Ibiza Airport there were ten days; there are normally five. Formentera had eight days, while Minorca Airport had ten days; the historical average for Minorca is higher than for the other islands - nine.

The strongest gust was 109 km/h at the Serra d'Alfàbia weather station in Bunyola on April 21.