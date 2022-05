A generally fine day, with light to gentle breezes - predominantly south to southwest for the southern part of Mallorca and north to northeast in the northern area - and forecast highs ranging from 23C in Alcudia, Deya and Santanyi to 25C in Palma and 26C in the interior.

The southeast may be quite cloudy and there is the chance of some fog along the Tramuntana coast. Otherwise, sunny.

The outlook for the week is very good, with temperatures set to rise to up to 28C.

Highs on Sunday - Son Servera 26.3; Binissalem, Palma 26.2C; Pollensa, Porreres 25.4C.