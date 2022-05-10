It’s a glorious sunny day in Palma with a high of 25 degrees, but the 25 kilometre southerly wind will make it feel a lot cooler and the temperature will drop to 11 after dark.

Calvia is 24 and gorgeous with wall-to-wall sunshine, a very light wind and a low of 13.

There’s sunshine all day long in Ses Salines with a high of 23 degrees, a moderate southeasterly wind and an overnight temperature of 11.

Son Servera is 24, with virtually no wind and a low of 12 degrees.

And it’s 21 and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Valldemossa with a soft breeze and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.