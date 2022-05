The met agency is forecasting a weekend of settled weather and temperatures more typical of July than mid-May.

For Friday to Sunday, Aemet says that highs will be up to 31C or 32C, depending on area. The normal temperature for the time of the year is 22C. Overnight lows of between 10C and 14C will be around normal.

There may be some intervals of high cloud in areas and also some early-morning mist. Breezes will range from light to moderate, and the sea temperature is 18C at present.