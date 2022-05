It’s a foggy start in Palma, but it will be 28 degrees when the sun comes out this afternoon with a bit of a wind and a low of 14.

Andratx is 26 and sunny with barely a waft of wind and overnight the temperature will drop to 14 degrees.

Ses Salines is 26 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with a strong easterly wind and a low of 13 degrees.

Alcudia is misty this morning but there will be sunshine later with a high of 25 degrees and the temperature will fall to 15 when the sun goes down.

Soller is 29 degrees and gorgeous today with plenty of sun and a low of 14.

The high on Friday was 30.5C at 3pm in Binissalem.