The current high temperatures are being provoked by African air, the Aemet met agency forecasting highs of up to 35C or 36C at the weekend. So there is little sign of there being any change to the current settled pattern, other than it getting hotter.

On Tuesday, there is expected to be some morning cloud, especially in the east of Mallorca. Otherwise, clouds will be high and there will be plenty of sun, hazy at times.

Aemet says that in the case of Mallorca it will not be correct to refer to a heat wave, while this may well prove accurate in parts of the mainland, where highs are forecast to reach 40C. The definition of a heat wave in Spain is based on three criteria, one of which relates to maximum daily temperatures exceeding the warmest days in July to August for the period 1971 to 2000 by five per cent.

Technical definition aside, it is hot for May and uncommonly so. 24C by the coast and 25C inland would be normal for the time of year.

Tuesday selected forecast:

Alcudia 29C, light southerly breeze.

Andratx 27C, light southwest to southeast breezes.

Palma 29C, light southerly breeze.

Pollensa 28C, light breezes variable.

Sant Llorenç 29C, light southerly breezes.

Santanyi 27C, light west to southwest breezes.

Soller 30C, light northwest breeze in the morning; calm in the afternoon.

Highs on Monday - Binissalem 31.7 at 3.10pm; Sa Pobla 30.9 at 1.20pm; Sineu 30.9 at 2.10pm.