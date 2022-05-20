The forecasts from Aemet weather stations suggest that Mallorca will experience the highest temperatures of the current hot spell on Friday and over the weekend. The top temperatures are expected on Sunday, with 36C forecast in Binissalem and Muro and 37C in Petra.

Southeast and east breezes will dominate on Friday, and they are forecast to generally be a touch stronger than in recent days, most parts of the island due to have moderate breezes of 20 km/h or more.

Little by way of cloud on Friday, the UV rating is 9.

Forecast highs for Friday - Alcudia 27C; Andratx 29C; Palma 33C; Pollensa 31C; Sant Llorenç 28C; Santanyi 27C; Soller 34C.

Highs on Thursday - Palma Airport 32.8 at 4.40pm; Binissalem 32.5 at 3.30pm; Santa Maria del Camí 32.1 at 3.50pm.