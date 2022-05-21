The Aemet met agency has issued a yellow alert for high temperatures on Sunday in Mallorca. This had been anticipated, as forecasts had shown that peak temperatures during the current hot spell would be reached on Sunday. The alert is from 1pm until 7pm for the interior and for the north between Pollensa and Arta/Capdepera.

For Saturday, highs in the interior up to 35C, rising to 38C on Sunday. Some occasional high cloud on Saturday, but otherwise clear blue skies and hot.

There will be an easing of temperatures on Monday and more so on Tuesday.

Selected forecasts for Saturday:

Alcudia 28C, gentle northeast breeze, calm in the afternoon.

Andratx 28C, light south-southeast breeze.

Palma 34C, light to gentle southwesterly.

Pollensa 31C, light northerly breeze in the morning, calm in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 30C, light southeasterly.

Santanyi 28C, gentle south-southeast breezes.

Soller 32C, light northwest breeze in the morning, calm in the afternoon.

Highs in Mallorca on Friday - Palma University 33.8 at 4.10pm; Son Bonet (Marratxi) 33.6 at 3.10pm; Palma Airport 33.5 at 3pm; Binissalem 32.9 at 2.40pm; Sa Pobla 32.9 at 3.30pm.