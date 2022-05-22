Mallorca didn't quite experience the equivalent of 100 Fahrenheit on Sunday, but the maximum wasn't far off. The met agency's summary for the day, updated at 5.22pm, showed 37.5C in Petra at 2.50pm. Sa Pobla registered 37.1 at 1.20pm and Binissalem 36.9 at 4pm - 100F is 37.8C. These are values which are some 12 to 13 degrees higher than what would normally be expected for the time of the year.

The Aemet yellow alert for high temperatures was therefore accurate in having been issued for the interior. Mallorca was in fact one of the hottest parts of Spain on Sunday. In Catalonia, the maximum was 38.1C, things having cooled down somewhat in the south.

Change is on its way. Monday will still be hot, but highs are forecast to be between 23C and 28C for the rest of the week. There is a possibility of showers - on Wednesday in particular.