Mallorca didn't quite experience the equivalent of 100 Fahrenheit on Sunday, but the maximum wasn't far off. The met agency's summary for the day, updated at 5.22pm, showed 37.5C in Petra at 2.50pm. Sa Pobla registered 37.1 at 1.20pm and Binissalem 36.9 at 4pm - 100F is 37.8C. These are values which are some 12 to 13 degrees higher than what would normally be expected for the time of the year.
