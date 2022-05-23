Monday will be another day of hot temperatures - hot for May certainly - but not as high as on Sunday. Occasional high cloud; UV rating 9. Cooler on Tuesday, and there may be the odd shower during the week.

Forecast highs for Monday:

Alcudia 27C, light to moderate northeast breezes.

Andratx 28C, light to moderate west-northwest breezes.

Palma 32C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light in the afternoon.

Pollensa 30C, moderate northwest breeze in the morning easing to light northeast in the afternoon.

Sant Llorenç 31C, gentle southeasterly backing to light northerly in the afternoon.

Santanyi 32C, light southwest breeze in the morning; from the east in the afternoon.

Soller 31C, light westerly in the morning; southerly in the afternoon.

Highs on Sunday - Petra 37.5, Sa Pobla 37.1, Binissalem 36.9.